Sioux City To Bid On NAIA Women’s and Men’s Basketball National Championship

Sioux City, IA (November 29, 2018) – The City of Sioux City and leadership of the Tyson Events Center announced today that Sioux City will be submitting an application to host the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Women’s and Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament beginning in the 2020-21 season.

Sioux City is in its 22nd straight year of hosting the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament, making it the longest current active host for a Championship out of all the NAIA events. The city was named Best NAIA Championship Host Site during the 2017 championship tournament.

“We feel really confident in our ability to hold both the Women’s and Men’s Basketball Championships simultaneously in Sioux City,” says Spectra’s Erika Newton, General Manager of the Tyson Events Center. “Our decades-long history with the NAIA has proven Sioux City’s qualifications as a national championship host site, and we are going to be aggressive in making sure the NAIA knows the Tyson Events Center and the City of Sioux City want both championships to happen here.”

This past April the NAIA Council of Presidents announced that they would be moving basketball from a two-division sport to a one-division consisting of 16 teams for both women’s and men’s.

“We’ve had a great tradition of hosting the women’s tournament with 32 teams dating back to 1998,” says GPAC Commissioner, Corey Westra. “We love the women’s tournament, but we also love the partnership with the NAIA and feel this is the way show our interest in both.”

Deadline to submit host applications is December 1. A 4-year bid will be awarded for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 Championship Tournaments.

The (NAIA) Women’s Volleyball National Championship is currently underway in Sioux City at the Tyson Events Center through December 1.