SIOUX CITY TO BID ON NAIA MEN’S & WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNEYS

Sioux City is in its 22nd straight year of hosting the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament, now the city hopes to keep that event and add the NAIA Men’s Basketball tournament as well.

Erika Newton, General Manager of the Tyson Events Center, made the announcement during the current NAIA Volleyball tournament taking place at the Tyson:

Sioux City has hosted the women’s basketball tournament longer than any other NAIA events site, and Newton says they hope to keep that string going:

This past April the NAIA Council of Presidents announced that they would be moving basketball from a two-division sport to a one-division consisting of 16 teams for both women’s and men’s.

Newton says it would not be a problem to host both:

Tournament co-director Corey Westra says the city loves the partnership with the NAIA and feels this is the way to show our interest in both:

Westra says a 4-year bid will be awarded for 2021, 22, 23, and 24 Championship Tournaments with play in regionals to reduce 64 team fields to the final 16 teams in each bracket.

Kansas City and Sioux Falls currently host the NAIA men’s tourneys and Billings, Montana hosts the women’s Division One event.

The deadline to submit host applications is December 1st and Westra says the winning bids will probably be made known by early February.