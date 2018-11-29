SIOUX CITY SNOW EMERGENCY RULES BEGIN FRIDAY AT 11:59 P.M.

Due to the forecast winter storm, a snow emergency has been declared by Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott to take effect beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday night.

The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, which are marked by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

Residents should park on the even side of the street on even days of the month after 7a.m. until 7a.m. the following day.

Vehicles should be parked on the odd street numbered side of the street on odd days of the month during the same time period.

No parking is permitted on the side of the street where parking is prohibited.

Vehicles should park on the odd numbered side of the street on Saturday, December 1st.

Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The emergency snow route map can be found at www.sioux-city.org/snowmaps.

In preparation for winter weather involving snow, information is available on the city’s website at www.sioux-city.org for residents to reference relating to parking, snow removal, ticketing and towing.