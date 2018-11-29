RICKETTS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has been elected chairman of the Republican Governor’s Association at their meeting in Phoenix.

The term is for one year.

Kim Reynolds of Iowa and newly elected Kristi Noem of South Dakota will serve on the Executive Committee.

Ricketts is minimizing President Donald Trump’s impact on losses in the midterm elections, saying the results were typical for the midterm.

He noted Republicans picked up more than 60 U.S. House seats two years after President Barack Obama was elected.

Democrats flipped seven governorships, took control of the U.S. House and picked up hundreds of state legislative seats.

In January, there will be 27 Republican governors across the country, down from 33 currently serving.