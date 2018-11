BOYS & GIRLS CLUB TO HOST HOLIDAY AUCTION FUNDRAISERS

THE FIRST OF TWO HOLIDAY AUCTIONS TO BENEFIT SIOUX CITY’S BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB TAKES PLACE NEXT TUESDAY NIGHT AT BOB ROE’S POINT AFTER ON TRANSIT AVENUE IN MORNINGSIDE.

CLUB DIRECTOR ELDEN BENSON SAYS IT’S THE 52ND YEAR OF THE EVENT, WHICH HELPS FUND ACTIVITIES FOR ITS MEMBERS

OC……….OFFSET THOSE COSTS. ;13

BENSON SAYS EVERY DOLLAR RAISED BY THE AUCTIONS STAYS HERE AT THE LOCAL CLUB:

OC……….FOR THE COMMUNITY. :18

THE FOOD BEGINS AT 5:30PM WITH THE AUCTION FOLLOWING AT 6:30 AT BOB ROE’S POINT AFTER IN THE TRANSIT PLAZA.

THE SECOND AUCTION TAKES PLACE THE FOLLOWING TUESDAY AT THE SAME TIMES ON DECEMBER 11TH AT THE HARD ROCK CASINO:

OC………..PUPPIES AND MORE. ;28

THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB SERVES OVER 1200 LOCAL CHILDREN ANNUALLY.