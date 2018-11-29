ARMED SUSPECT ROBS SIOUX CITY CASEY’S EARLY THURSDAY

Another convenience store armed robbery has occurred in Sioux City.

Police say a male suspect armed with a rifle entered the Casey’s at 4301 Stone Avenue around 3:45am this (Thursday) morning and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and miscellaneous items.

He is described 5’10 tall, 170 pounds and was wearing dark clothing and a mask.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact police or call the Crimestoppers Tip Line at 712-258-8477 (TIPS).