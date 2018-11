A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS THE VICTIM IN A FATAL ONE VEHICLE CRASH SOUTH OF BROOKINGS SUNDAY MORNING.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 24-YEAR-OLD BRYCE KEEGAN DIED WHEN HE APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE ON 216TH STREET ONE MILE SOUTH OF BROOKINGS.

THE CAR WENT INTO A DITCH, STRUCK AN APPROACH AND ROLLED.

KEEGAN, WHO WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT, WAS EJECTED FROM THE VEHICLE AND PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.