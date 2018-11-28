SIOUX CITY DIOCESE DEFENDS PRIEST WHO SUFFERED MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES

The Sioux City Catholic Diocese is defending its decision to continue employing a priest who told police he was trying to rape a woman when he was arrested semi-naked in an Iowa mall in 2013.

The Diocese on Wednesday acknowledged the 2013 arrest of Reverend Jeremy Wind, describing it as a “mental health episode” from which he recovered.

Police reports obtained by The Associated Press show Wind was meeting with a parishioner at a Sioux Center bakery in December 2013 when he began behaving erratically.

The police report states Wind eventually took off his pants, shoes and socks and chased the woman.

She locked herself in her car while Wind pounded on her window. She eventually drove off.

Police arrested Wind at a mall after he punched an officer.

Wind later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

The Diocese of Sioux City released a statement on Father Wind stating he received counseling and treatment in 2013 following the mental-health episode, has recovered and has since provided exemplary spiritual and priestly care to his parishioners.

The diocese says Wind is on medication, sees a psychiatrist, a counselor and follows a life-style regimen that enables him to function without problems since the 2013 incident.

The diocese says Father Wind has always been open to questions regarding his mental health and is an advocate for anyone who may be struggling with their own mental health issues.