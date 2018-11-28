LE MARS PREPARES FOR ANNUAL LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE

Le Mars plans to kick off its Christmas season this weekend with the annual Lighted Christmas Parade.

Joel Johnson is serving as the parade’s organizer:

Johnson says entries are expected to have festive lighting.

He says there are few rules with the parade, but two do need to be followed:

Again the parade starts at 6pm Saturday and runs down Central Avenue.

Pioneer Village at the Plymouth County Fairgrounds will feature its Winter Wonderland beginning at 5:30 p.m. and continuing until 8:30 p.m.