ICY ROADS HAMPER DRIVING ACROSS NORTHERN SIOUXLAND

Sleet and freezing rain caused problems for drivers in northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota Wednesday.

The mixed precipitation produced a glaze of ice on many roads and led to vehicles sliding and some accidents.

Icy roads led to a one-vehicle roll over accident about 11:15 a.m. on Highway 60 northeast of Seney.

When Plymouth County area authorities arrived on the scene, the vehicle was right-side-up.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

The Iowa Department of Transportation reported that Highway 75 from Hinton north to Highway 18 had ice as did Highway 60 from Le Mars to Sheldon and Highway 3 from Akron to Cherokee.

Highway 10 from Hawarden east to Paullina also had icy conditions as did Highway 12 from Akron north past Hawarden.

DOT trucks are applying sand and de-icer agents on the highways and bridges.