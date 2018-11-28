ICY MIX CAUSES PROBLEMS FOR AREA DRIVERS

Sleet and freezing rain caused problems for drivers in northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota Wednesday.

The mixed precipitation produced a glaze of ice on many roads and led to vehicles sliding and some accidents.

Rollovers were reported in Sioux City at Highway 75 and Outer Belt Drive around 3:30pm and at Mile Marker 7 on Highway 20 West and Mile Marker 14 in the eastbound lanes around 4;15pm.

At least one semi jacknifed on Highway 20 east of Sioux City.

Icy roads led to a one-vehicle roll over accident about 11:15 a.m. on Highway 60 northeast of Seney in Plymouth County.

That driver sustained minor injuries.

In South Dakota, black ice on Interstate 29 in the Beresford area caused numerous vehicles to slide in the ditch.

One semitrailer crash blocked the northbound lanes for about 1 1/2 hours.

DOT trucks were applying sand and de-icer agents on the highways and bridges.

The weather is expected to worsen this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 6pm Friday until noon Sunday.

Five to ten inches of snow is predicted.

Photo by Woodbury County Sheriff