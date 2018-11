PEIRCE MANSION TO HOST HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

SIOUX CITY’S HISTORIC PEIRCE MANSION WILL BE FILLED WITH CHRISTMAS CHEER AND MUSIC THIS SUNDAY AT 2901 JACKSON STREET.

SPOKESMAN HAROLD CANNY SAYS THE MANSION WILL HOST ITS ANNUAL HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE:

CANNY SAYS THERE ARE SOME NEW ADDITIONS TO THE HISTORIC HOME THAT WAS BUILT BY BUSINESSMAN JOHN PEIRCE IN THE LATE 1800’S:

VOLUNTEERS HAVE RESTORED THE MANSION OVER THE PAST SEVERAL YEARS TO ITS ORIGINAL VICTORIAN HOME LOOK.

THE PEIRCE MANSION HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE RUNS FROM 1PM UNTIL 4PM THIS SUNDAY.