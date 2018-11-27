MEDPHARM TO BEGIN LOCAL MEDICAL CANNABIS PRODUCT DISPENSING ON SATURDAY

Final preparations are being completed for this weekend’s opening of a medical marijuana product dispensary in Sioux City.
Stephen Wilson oversees the dispensary program for MedPharm, which will open the morning of Saturday, December 1st:
When patients come in they will meet with an expert with an I-pad in front of them to help them with their medical needs:
Wilson says there’s misconception about how the patients will be allowed to obtain and purchase the medication:
MedPharm’s products are for Iowa patients only. It will not be legal to transport them across state lines into Nebraska and South Dakota:
Sioux City’s dispensary will open Saturday at 5700 Sunnybrook Drive.