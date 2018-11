CITY COUNCIL PASSES ORDINANCE TO RESTRICT SIMULATED WEAPONS

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS GIVEN FINAL APPROVAL TO AN ORDINANCE RESTRICTING THE USE OF PELLET GUNS AND SIMILAR OBJECTS THAT LOOK LIKE REAL GUNS.

THE COUNCIL PASSED THE THIRD READING OF THE PROPOSAL 5-0 AT MONDAY’S MEETING.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER REASSURED CITIZENS THAT THE PROPOSAL IS NOT A TOTAL BAN OF BB GUNS, BUT INSTEAD PENALIZES THOSE WHO WOULD USE THE GUN FOR A THREATENING OR ILLEGAL PURPOSE.

THE NEW RESTRICTION MAKES IT A MISDEMEANOR FOR ANYONE TO USE A SIMULATED WEAPON IN A THREATENING MANNER OR WHILE COMMITTING A CRIMINAL ACT.

CHIEF MUELLER IS CONCERNED THAT SOMEONE BRANDISHING A BB GUN THAT LOOKS LIKE A REAL HANDGUN COULD BE INVOLVED IN A POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS CONFRONTATION WITH AN OFFICER OR ANOTHER MEMBER OF THE PUBLIC.

MUELLER SAYS HE AND HIS OFFICERS SUPPORT THE SECOND AMENDMENT AND ARE NOT INTENDING TO DEPRIVE ANYONE FROM PROPERLY USING A BB GUN FOR RECREATIONAL PURPOSES.