185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD UNIT TO CHANGE COMMANDERS

A change of command is taking place at Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling National Guard Unit.

The Iowa National Guard says Sioux City native Colonel Mark Muckey has been selected as the next Wing Commander of the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

Colonel Muckey says it’s a great opportunity to come home 30 years after he joined the 185th when he was in high school:

OC…….amazing opportunity. :19

Muckey flew the A-7 and eventually ended up in Oklahoma.

He is a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours, primarily in the U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules and KC-135 Strato-Tanker.

Colonel Muckey is currently the Air National Guard Advisor to the Air Mobility Command Inspector General in St. Louis.

OC………on their performance. :13

Colonel Muckey will overlap command duties in Sioux City with the current commander, Colonel Larry Christensen for a few months beginning in January, 2019.

Christensen is being promoted to Brigadier General and has been selected as the Chief of Staff for the Iowa Air National Guard at Camp Dodge in Des Moines.

OC…….in Fort Dodge. ;26

He will assume his new position following a formal handoff of the Wing leadership to Colonel Muckey.

A formal change of command ceremony will be planned for a later date.