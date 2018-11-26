STATE TROOPERS KEPT BUSY RESPONDING TO BLIZZARD RELATED CRASHES

The blizzard that struck southern Iowa and Nebraska Sunday kept state troopers busy.

The Iowa State Patrol says they responded to 93 crashes and helped 131 motorists in an 18 hour period beginning at 6am Sunday.

The National Weather Service says the storm dumped 17 inches on Oskaloosa in south-central Iowa.

Flights out of O’Hare Airport in Chicago were cancelled this morning as two inches of snow fell per hour in the Windy City.

That affected morning flights to Sioux City and Dallas.

In Nebraska, the state patrol responded to 20 crashes and helped 70 other motorists whose vehicles slid off the road or became stranded.

The heaviest Nebraska snow Sunday was in Tecumseh, where they had 9 inches.

Photos by Nebraska State Patrol