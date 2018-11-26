STATE AUDIT CRITICAL OF IOWA MEDICAID PROGRAM MANAGEMENT

State Auditor Mary Mosiman has issued a report concluding Iowa officials privatized the Medicaid program in 2016 “without establishing a reliable methodology for calculating cost savings.”

Mosiman’s updated calculation shaves about 14-point-six million dollars off the savings estimate the Reynolds Administration released in May.

Mosiman’s review includes new information from September 30th and November 7th — the day after the Election.

The auditor’s calculation is the state wlll save 126 million dollars during the current state budgeting year under privatized Medicaid.

Mosiman says the report will hopefully provide some clarity about program costs and savings.

OC………the years.” :09

It’s been nearly 32 months since Medicaid switched from a fee-for-service model to privately managed care.

Rob Sand, the Democrat who defeated Mosiman’s bid for another term as state auditor, criticized her for not completing and releasing her review of Medicaid before the election.

Mosiman says the data needed to complete the report wasn’t available until after the election.

OC……would be verfiable.” :10

The state senator who asked for the report called it “a big pile of excuses with no good answers for Iowa taxpayers who are being ripped off.”

Senator Pam Jochum, a Democrat from Dubuque, says the auditor’s report fails to show how much the out-of-state corporations still owe Iowa hospitals, doctors and other health care providers for unpaid bills.

Radio Iowa