KING SAYS THERE’S WORK TO BE DONE BEFORE HOUSE CONTROL SWITCHES IN JANUARY

KING SAYS THERE’S WORK TO BE DONE BEFORE HOUSE CONTROL SWITCHES IN...

IOWA REPUBLICAN 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING WILL BE IN THE MINORITY PARTY WHEN CONGRESS RE-CONVENES IN JANUARY.

BEFORE THAT THOUGH, KING SAYS THE CURRENT HOUSE REPUBLICAN MAJORITY WILL TRY TO ACCOMPLISH SOME THINGS BEFORE ADJOURNING IN DECEMBER.

KING IS PUSHING FOR THE FEDERAL VERSION OF IOWA’S HEARTBEAT BILL WHICH WOULD RESTRICT ABORTION ONCE A FETAL HEARTBEAT IS DETECTED:

OC,,,,,,,,,PRO-LIFE MAJORITY. ;23

KING ALSO WANTS TO SEE PROGRESS MADE ON A NEW FARM BILL, AND SAYS FUNDING TO KEEP THE GOVERNMENT RUNNING IS ALSO GOING TO BE AN ISSUE SOON:

OC……….GOING TO HAPPEN. ;25

KING SAYS IT’S LIKELY THAT NANCY PELOSI WILL RETURN TO HER FORMER POST AS DEMOCRATIC HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER IN JANUARY.

HE ALSO EXPECTS THAT ONCE DEMOCRATS CONTROL THE HOUSE, MOST G-O-P LEGISLATION WILL BE BLOCKED IN COMMITTEE AND MOVES WILL BE MADE AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP:

OC……….WHAT I’M EXPECTING. :20

KING WAS IN TOWN MONDAY TO SPEAK TO THE SIOUX CITY DOWNTOWN ROTARY CLUB.