SIOUX CITY WELCOMES NAIA NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sioux City is hosting 32 teams this week in the annual NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center.

The opening banquet takes place Monday night at the Delta Center in South Sioux City, across from the Delta Marriott hotel, which is the presenting sponsor of the tourney.

Tournament spokesman Corey Westra says it’s the 11th year Sioux City has hosted the event and this year Morningside College is the host team:

OC…….and then Morningside. :08

Jamestown, North Dakota also made it from the GPAC.

A youth clinic was held Sunday evening and a then the teams will also host special olympians Monday morning at 9:30:

OC………and softball. ;20

Pool play begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the single-elimination bracket starting this Friday, November 30th.

The semi-final matches take place at 11 a.m. on December 1st, followed by the tournament championship match at 7 p.m.