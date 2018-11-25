BLIZZARD HAMPERS TRAVEL IN SOUTHERN IOWA & NEBRASKA

A winter snow storm crippled parts of southern Iowa and Nebraska Sunday as blizzard conditions and over a foot of snow hampered travelers trying to return home from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Interstate 29 was closed near the Iowa-Missouri border Sunday afternoon and the Nebraska State Patrol closed westbound I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha because of a dozen crashes on Sunday morning, which included semitrailer trucks jackknifed across the highway.

Kansas officials urged drivers to stay off the roads because of dangerous conditions across much of that state.

Forecasters predict more than a foot of snow in southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa.

Several inches of snow were expected to fall in Des Moines Sunday.

