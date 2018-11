Sioux City Police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed the Central Mart on 2501 Floyd Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Police say a male suspect brandishing a rifle entered the store & demanded money from the clerk around 1:30am.

The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The clerk was not injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information about the hold up should call the Crimestoppers Hotline at 258-TIPS (8477).