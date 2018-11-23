TWO KILLED IN MONONA COUNTY ACCIDENT

Both drivers were killed when a Nebraska woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 29 collided with an oncoming vehicle late Wednesday night in Monona County.

The Iowa State Patrol says 40-year-old Angela Bender of Omaha was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-29 near Blencoe when her minivan collided with another northbound minivan driven by 51-year-old Carolyn Klimper of Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Three other people in Klimper’s vehicle were injured.

One of them was airlifted to Mercy Medical Center.

Two others were taken to Burgess Memorial Hospital in Onawa.

The accident remains under investigation.