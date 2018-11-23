SOUTH DAKOTA TO CONSIDER PERMITLESS CONCEAL CARRY LAW

Supporters of legislation that would allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit in South Dakota anticipate revived prospects for the initiative under Republican Governor-elect Kristi Noem.

The legislation has been stalled for years under retiring Governor Dennis Daugaard, but Noem offered support for a so-called constitutional carry law during her campaign.

Incoming Republican Sen. Lynne DiSanto, sponsor of a permitless concealed carry bill that Daugaard vetoed, says such legislation is likely in the upcoming session.

Transition team spokeswoman Kristin Wileman says Noem won’t commit to legislation until she can review its text.

Wileman says Noem is a strong Second Amendment supporter and thinks provisions like constitutional carry can “protect and even strengthen this right for South Dakotans.”