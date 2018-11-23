PLAY BINGO DOWNTOWN SHOPPING ON SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

Downtown Partners is adding a little fun to shopping on Small Business Saturday at those shops located downtown.

Spokesperson Kalynn Sortino says you can play “Bingo” and win prizes while shopping at 20 locally owned downtown stores on Small Business Saturday:

Sortino says it’s easy to play while you are supporting the downtown businesses:

Bingo Boards can be found on the Downtown Partners website, at the Sioux City Public Museum and the Sioux City Art Center along with participating stores.