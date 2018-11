HIGHWAY 75 REPAIRS TO BEGIN NEAR MACY

EVEN THOUGH NOVEMBER IS NEARING ITS END, A MONTH LONG ROAD REPAIR IS ABOUT TO BEGIN NEAR MACY, NEBRASKA.

THE NEBRASKA D-O-T SAYS REPAIR WORK WILL BEGIN ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26TH ON U.S. HIGHWAY 75 THREE MILES NORTH OF MACY.

LOCAL TRAFFIC WILL BE DETOURED ONTO U.S. HIGHWAY 77 AND N-94.

THE REPAIR WORK IS EXPECTED TO LAST 30 DAYS.