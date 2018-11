THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS WILL BEGIN REDUCING THE RELEASES FROM GAVINS POINT DAM INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER.

THE CORPS WILL REDUCE FLOWS ON SUNDAY FROM 58 TO 55-THOUSAND CUBIC FEET PER SECOND AT THE YANKTON DAM.

THE GOAL IS TO REDUCE FLOWS DOWN TO 20-THOUSAND CUBIC FEET PER SECOND BY DECEMBER 11TH.

THAT FIGURE WILL BE MAINTAINED THROUGH THE WINTER,

WHICH IS HIGHER THAN AVERAGE, BUT WILL MOVE WATER OUT OF THE SYSTEM IN ADVANCE OF NEXT SPRING’S SNOWMELT.