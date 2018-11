AUTHORITIES ENCOURAGE SAFE DRIVING DURING BUSY TRAVEL WEEKEND

IT’S A BUSY WEEKEND FOR THANKSGIVING TRAVEL ACROSS AMERICA AND AUTHORITIES ARE OUT IN FORCE ACROSS THE REGION.

TROOPER VINCE KURTZ OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS HE EXPECTS TO SEE A LOT OF PEOPLE OUT DRIVING:

KURTZ SAYS DISTRACTED DRIVING CONTINUES TO BE A PROBLEM THAT LEADS TO ACCIDENTS:

COMING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND, IOWA HAS HAD 273 TRAFFIC FATALITIES IN 2018.

KURTZ SAYS WHILE THAT’S BETTER THAN LAST YEAR, IT’S STILL A LARGE NUMBER:

KURTZ REMINDS EVERYONE TO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE AND HAVE A DESIGNATED DRIVER IF YOU DO DECIDE TO DRINK ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES.