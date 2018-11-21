Home Local News TIPS FOR PREPARING YOUR THANKSGIVING TURKEY

Woody Gottburg
Each year at this time, many people have questions about the proper methods of cooking and preparing turkey for their Thanksgiving dinner.

Gretta Irwin with the Iowa Turkey Federation says a common mistake is not allowing enough time to properly thaw the holiday bird:

Irwin says another consideration is cooking the dressing.

She prefers to cook the stuffing by itself, and not inside the bird:

Other turkey cooking tips can be found on the Iowa Turkey Federation

Facebook page or website at www.iowaturkey.org under the tab “In the Kitchen.”

