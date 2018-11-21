TIPS FOR PREPARING YOUR THANKSGIVING TURKEY

Each year at this time, many people have questions about the proper methods of cooking and preparing turkey for their Thanksgiving dinner.
Gretta Irwin with the Iowa Turkey Federation says a common mistake is not allowing enough time to properly thaw the holiday bird:
OC………six hours. ;26
Irwin says another consideration is cooking the dressing.
She prefers to cook the stuffing by itself, and not inside the bird:
OC………cook it outside. :19
Other turkey cooking tips can be found on the Iowa Turkey Federation
Facebook page or website at www.iowaturkey.org under the tab “In the Kitchen.”