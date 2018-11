SPALDING PARK STUDENTS CAN NOW GROW PRODUCE ALL YEAR

STUDENTS AT SIOUX CITY’S SPALDING PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WILL BE GROWING PRODUCE THROUGH THE SCHOOL YEAR IN THEIR NEW HYDROPONIC GARDEN.

KARI TREINEN OF THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS FOUNDATION SAYS THE GARDEN FITS THE MISSION OF THE SCHOOL:

THE GRADE SCHOOL KIDS ARE BEING MENTORED BY MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE AG STUDENTS TO HELP GROW PRODUCE:

LAURIE TAYLOR IS AN AMERICORPS VOLUNTEER WHO ALSO HELPS THE SCHOOL WITH ITS OUTDOOR GARDEN.

SHE SAYS THE HYDROPONIC GARDEN WILL GIVE 5TH GRADERS AND YOUNGER STUDENTS A CHANCE TO GROW THE YEAR ROUND:

THE GARDEN WAS FUNDED BY A GRANT FROM THE LOCAL FARM CREDIT SERVICES OF AMERICA.