ONE INJURED IN SEMI VS CAR CRASH AT MOVILLE

One driver was injured following a collision Wednesday mid-morning between a car and a semi-trailer at the intersection of Highway 20 and Fair Street in Moville.

Woodbury County Deputies say the southbound car on Fair Street entered the intersection and was struck by the westbound semi-tractor trailer in the driving lane of Highway 20.

The driver of the car sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by Moville ambulance to Mercy Medical Center.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation and no citations have been issued at this time.