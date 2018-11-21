NORFOLK MAN CHARGED WITH BURNING MISSING YANKTON WOMAN’S CAR

A Norfolk, Nebraska man has been charged with arson in connection with the recent death of a Yankton, South Dakota woman .

The U.S. attorney’s office says 47-year-old Joseph Lloyd James is accused of setting fire to the car belonging to 59-year-old Phyllis Hunhoff.

The burning of the car allegedly occurred on the Santee Sioux Indian reservation.

James was arrested Monday during the investigation into the death of Hunhoff.

Knox County Nebraska authorities found Hunhoff’s body inside her car on November 7th in a rural area of the Santee Sioux Reservation.

She had been reported missing by her family on November 4th.

James was scheduled for his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Susan Bazis this ( Wednesday) afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

The United States Attorney’s Office is unable to provide additional comment at this time.