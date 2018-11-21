NATIVE AMERICAN COMMUNITY MARCHES TO HONOR LOST CHILDREN

Over 120 people took part in today’s (Wednesday’s) 16th Annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children.

The march focuses on healing and wellness within Sioux City’s Native American community and the memory of children taken from their homes and placed into social services.

Frank LaMere spoke at each stop along the 4th Street route:

Michael O’ Connor was one of those who marched starting early morning from the War Eagle Monument:

O’Connor says it is important for new generations to learn from the problems of the past to avoid those conflicts in the future:

Prayer stops were held at Jackson Recovery Centers on West 4th Street and the Center for Active Generations with the march ending at the Public Museum with a ceremonial meal.