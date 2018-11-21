MILFORD WOMAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FATAL CRASH CHARGES

A Milford, Iowa woman has been sentenced to prison on charges stemming from the traffic deaths of a man and his 5-year-old son in northwest Iowa.

50-year-old Ann Vanderpool was sentenced in Osceola County District Court to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $314,000 in restitution.

She’d pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide-reckless driving in a June 10th, 2017 crash on Iowa Highway 9 near Sibley.

Vanderpool’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck the car driven by 48-year-old Travis Mier, of Spirit Lake.

Mier was pronounced dead at Osceola Community Hospital.

His son, Elliot, died later at a Sioux Falls hospital.