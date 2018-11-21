JONES FOUND GUILTY ON 1ST OF TWO IOWA CITY MURDER CHARGES

A parolee accused of two Iowa City killings including a former Sioux City man has been convicted in the first of them.

A Johnson County jury found 42-year-old Curtis Jones guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder in the June 2017 slaying of a cab driver, 46-year-old Ricky Lillie.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced January 4th to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Jones is also accused of killing a 34-year-old bail bondsman, Jonathan Wieseler, formerly of Sioux City, in April of 2017.

His trial in that case is scheduled to begin January 11th.

Both homicides occurred just months after Jones left prison in November of 2016, years early on a robbery sentence.

The parole board paroled Jones despite assessments that warned he was a high risk for committing additional violence.