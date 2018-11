CHIEF MUELLER SAYS POLICE & CITY ARE NOT BANNING ALL BB GUNS

EARLIER THIS WEEK THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY PASSED THE SECOND READING OF A PROPOSED ORDINANCE TO RESTRICT THE USE OF CERTAIN TYPES OF PELLET GUNS.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER WANTS TO REASSURE CITIZENS THAT THE PROPOSAL IS NOT A TOTAL BAN OF BB GUNS AS SOME RESIDENTS SEEM TO THINK:

OC…………UPON THOSE RIGHTS. :14

MUELLER SAYS THE PROPOSAL PENALIZES THOSE WHO WOULD USE THE GUN FOR A THREATENING OR ILLEGAL PURPOSE:

OC……….A REAL FIREARM. :20

THE CHIEF IS CONCERNED THAT SOME BRANDISHING A BB GUN THAT LOOKS LIKE A REAL HANDGUN COULD BE INVOLVED IN A POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS CONFRONTATION WITH AN OFFICER OR ANOTHER MEMBER OF THE PUBLIC:

OC…………HAVE NO PROBLEMS. ;28

CHIEF MUELLER SAYS HE AND HIS OFFICERS SUPPORT THE SECOND AMENDMENT AND ARE NOT INTENDING TO DEPRIVE ANYONE FROM PROPERLY USING A BB GUN:

OC…………ILL INTENT. ;18

THE CITY COUNCIL WILL TAKE PUBLIC INPUT AT AN UPCOMING MEETING BEFORE THEY VOTE ON THE 3RD READING OF THE PROPOSAL.