TURKEY PRICES LOWER FOR THANKSGIVING SEASON

Thanksgiving is almost here and industry officials say consumers will find several bargains when purchasing this year’s turkey:

OC………value for consumers. ;14

That’s Gretta Irwin of the Iowa Turkey Federation.

She says turkey growers are still feeling some effects from the 2015 Bird Flu outbreak.

Irwin says turkey producers have been able to replenish their

flocks, however, some markets, especially foreign markets, still remain closed:

OC………..at this time. :12

Iowa raises approximately 12 million turkeys each year and ranks 8th in the nation for turkey production, and 5th for turkey

processing.