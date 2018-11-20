SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER IN DEATH OF CASTANA WOMAN

Authorities have filed a first degree murder charge in the June death of a rural Castana, Iowa woman.

The Monona County Attorney says 21-year-old Eliot Stowe was arrested Tuesday and charged with the death of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe, whose body was found a mile and a half from her home on June 27th.

That was the day after co-workers asked the Monona County Sheriff to check on her welfare because she did not show up for work

Eliot Stowe is the grandson of Cheryl Stowe and resided at her residence during the time frame of the alleged homicide.

Elliot Stowe is currently being held at the Monona County Correctional Facility under a one million dollar cash bond.

————————