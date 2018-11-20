NATIVE AMERICAN MARCH FOR LOST CHILDREN FOCUSES ON HEALING

Briar Cliff University hosted a series of educational workshops Tuesday leading up to Wednesday’s 16th Annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children.

Spokesman Frank LaMere says the activities focus on healing and wellness within Sioux City’s Native American community:

This year’s theme is “Reaffirming Our Commitment: Back to Square One”, and LaMere says there is also plenty of work to do in the native community to work towards solutions:

Tuesday’s featured speaker was Greg Grey Cloud, a Crow Creek Nation educator who is co-founder of Wica Agli, a non-profit dedicated to ending violence against women and children:

A town hall meeting discussing issues facing the Native American community will be held this evening at 6:30pm in the Sioux City Public Museum.

The Memorial March will be held Wednesday beginning at 7:30 a.m. at War Eagle Monument.

The first prayer stop will be held at Jackson Recovery Centers, 3500 W. 4th Street with the march ending at the museum by early afternoon.