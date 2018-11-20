MATT GEIGER – ASTONISHING TALES! (Stories and Essays)

Author: Matt Geiger

Book: ASTONISHING TALES!* (Stories and Essays) *Your Astonishment May Vary

Publishing: HenschelHAUS Publishing, Inc. (December 1, 2018)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

In his new collection of stories and essays, acclaimed author and humorist Matt Geiger seeks to de-familiarize us from the world, from the smallest detail to the most cosmic mythology, in order to see it all as if for the first time. Turning his philosopher’s vision to his own abundant Neanderthal DNA, parenting, competitive axe throwing, old age, and much more, he sets out in search of comic profundity. With a nod to the limits of human knowledge and understanding, particularly his own, he draws from the wisdom of an 83-year-old pin-up legend, Peter the Great, Santa Claus, modern boxers, Medieval monks, and of course small children. Blending whimsy and gravitas, he unveils beauty, joy, and happiness in a seemingly broken world.