HISTORIC TAX CREDITS AWARDED TO WARRIOR HOTEL & DAVIDSON BLDG.

TWO BUILDINGS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY HAVE BEEN AWARDED HISTORIC PRESERVATION TAX CREDITS BY THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY.

THE WARRIOR HOTEL PROJECT WAS AWARDED OVER $7 MILLION DOLLARS AND THE DAVIDSON BUILDING PROJECT RECEIVED AROUND $4.3 MILLION IN TAX CREDITS.

MARTY DOUGHERTY, SIOUX CITY’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR, SAYS IT’S GREAT NEWS FOR THE PROJECTS AND THE CITY:

OC……..A VERY GOOD SIGN. ;25

THE HISTORIC PRESERVATION TAX CREDITS WILL HELP OFFSET COSTS IN THE REMODELING OF THE TWO STRUCTURES INTO A NEW HOTEL AND MIXED USE BUILDING;

OC……..PUT BACK TO USE. ;16

LOCAL BUSINESSMAN LEW WEINBERG, ALONG WITH ST. LOUIS-BASED DEVELOPER RESTORATION ST. LOUIS, PLAN TO TURN THE FORMER WARRIOR HOTEL AND DAVIDSON BUILDINGS INTO A MARRIOTT BRAND HOTEL.

WEINBERG PLANS TO RESTORE THE 88 YEAR OLD WARRIOR AND THE 105 YEAR OLD DAVIDSON BUILDING INTO A 146 ROOM BOUTIQUE HOTEL WITH 22 LUXURY APARTMENTS AND ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL AND RETAIL SPACE.