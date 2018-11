“BIG GIVE ” BOARD MEMBERS DISTRIBUTE DONATIONS TO LOCAL NON-PROFITS

OVER 100 SIOUXLAND AREA NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS RECEIVED A CHECK TUESDAY WITH THEIR SHARE OF CONTRIBUTIONS DONATED IN THE OCTOBER 9TH FIRST ANNUAL “BIG GIVE” ONLINE DONOR EVENT.

SPOKESPERSON JANET FLANAGAN SAYS THE INITIAL BIG GIVE EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS:

OC……..THEIR SERVICES. :12

FLANAGAN SAYS NEARLY $107,000 WAS RAISED FOR THE 102 NON-PROFITS:

OC………..THEY WANTED TO RAISE. :21

BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL RECEIVED THE MOST CONTRIBUTIONS, WITH $14,714.96 WHICH FLANAGAN SAYS WILL GO TOWARDS FURNISHING THEIR NEW GYM:

OC………INSIDE THE GYM. ;10

THE EVENT WAS SPONSORED BY THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, WHICH SPEARHEADED THE BIG GIVE DAY OF GIVING BLITZ IN HONOR OF THEIR 30TH ANNIVERSARY.