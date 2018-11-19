SIOUX CITY GRADUATING SENIORS MAY EARN BI-LINGUAL SEAL ON DIPLOMA

Sioux City Community School District students who master a second language will receive something extra on their diploma at graduation this spring.

The district will present a Seal of Biliteracy to graduating students who have attained proficiency in two or more languages, one of which being English.

Students who complete requirements and pass the AP language and culture exam with a minimum score of 3 will be awarded the Seal on their diploma, and receive a certificate of completion.

The seal recognizes the value of language diversity, prepares students with skills to benefit them in the labor market and provides employers and universities with a method to recognize applicants for their attainment of biliteracy.

The Seal of Biliteracy, designated by the Iowa Department of Education, will be recognized statewide.