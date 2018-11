PRICHARD TO LEAD IOWA HOUSE DEMOCRATS

DEMOCRATS IN THE IOWA HOUSE HAVE ELECTED A NEW LEADER FOR THE UPCOMING SESSION.

TODD PRICHARD OF CHARLES CITY REPLACES MARK SMITH AS THE HOUSE MINORITY LEADER:

OC………WE DISAGREE. ;11

PRICHARD WAS JUST ELECTED TO HIS 4TH TERM IN THE IOWA HOUSE.

HE PUT 40-THOUSAND MILES ON HIS CAR TRAVELING THE STATE BEFORE ABANDONING HIS CAMPAIGN FOR GOVERNOR IN THE FALL OF 2017.

PRICHARD SAYS HE WILL ASK HIS FELLOW HOUSE DEMOCRATS TO TRAVEL THE STATE ALSO:

OC………..DEMOCRATS OFFER. :12

PRICHARD IS AN ATTORNEY AND ALSO SERVES AS A LT. COLONEL IN THE ARMY RESERVE WITH TOURS OF DUTY IN KUWAIT, IRAQ AND EGYPT.