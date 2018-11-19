NEBRASKA MEDICAID CHANGES STILL NEED STATE FUNDING

Now that voters have approved a proposal to expand Medicaid in Nebraska, groups that fought for the measure are gearing up to put the new law into effect – and keeping watch for attempts to sabotage it.

Nebraska lawmakers still need to approve funding for the expansion, and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration has to submit a request to the federal government to amend the state’s current Medicaid plan so an additional 90,000 low-income citizens can qualify.

Opponents in the Legislature acknowledge it’s highly unlikely they’ll get the 33 votes needed to amend the voter-approved law but promise a contentious debate over how to pay for it.

Expansion supporters said they’re wary given the experience in Maine, where a 2017 statewide vote for Medicaid expansion was met by numerous delays.