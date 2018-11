SHARIF ENTERS NOT GUILTY PLEA TO MURDER CHARGE

A MAN FROM SOMALIA HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO SECOND DEGREE MURDER FOR THE FATAL STABBING OF HIS ROOMMATE AT THEIR SIOUX CITY APARTMENT BACK ON OCTOBER 28TH.

38-YEAR-OLD ABDIQADAR SHARIF ENTERED HIS PLEA LAST WEEK IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

AUTHORITIES ALLEGE THAT SHARIF STABBED HIS ROOMMATE, GULED NUR, SEVERAL TIMES WITH A KNIFE FOLLOWING A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION BETWEEN THE TWO MEN AT THE PHOENIX APARTMENTS.

NUR COLLAPSED IN THE 4TH FLOOR HALLWAY OF THE BUILDING AND LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

SHARIF HAS BEEN GRANTED A NEW ATTORNEY IN HIS CASE AND NO FUTURE COURT DATE HAS BEEN SET AT THIS TIME.

SHARIF REMAINS IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $505-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.