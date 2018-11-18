DOWNTOWN TO HOST HOLIDAY PARADE & ACTIVITIES

Downtown Partners begins the local holiday season Monday with an evening full of activities.

Director Ragen Cote says the annual Lighted Parade begins at 6:15 p.m. on 4th and Iowa Streets and jingles its way to the Public Museum at 4th and Nebraska Streets:

Before that, the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum at 623 Pearl Street will offer free admission from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.:

Santa’s House will also be open for children to visit with St. Nick and make holiday craft projects across from the Museum at 409 Nebraska Street.

Tom Molstad says the Festival of Trees also starts their 26th season in the Ho-Chunk Centre atrium:

A bell choir and dancers will perform in the Ho-Chunk Centre Monday evening.