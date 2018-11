U.S.S. SIOUX CITY IS READY FOR FIRST MISSION

THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY IS OFFICIALLY READY FOR DUTY.

THE LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP WAS COMMISSIONED SATURDAY IN CEREMONIES AT THE U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY IN ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND.

MARY WINNEFELD, THE SHIP’S SPONSOR, GAVE THE TRADITIONAL FIRST ORDER FOR THE CREW TO MAN THE SHIP:

THE CREW BOARDED THE VESSEL TO BE COMMANDED BY RANDY MALONE, WHO PAID TRIBUTE TO HIS SHIP’S NAMESAKE CITY:

IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST DELIVER THE KEYNOTE ADDRESS OF THE CEREMONIES:

OVER 500 SIOUXLAND RESIDENTS MADE THE TRIP TO ANNAPOLIS FOR THE COMMISSIONING OF THE WARSHIP.

THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY WILL EVENTUALLY BE STATIONED AT NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA.