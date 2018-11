ONE IN CUSTODY, ONE HURT, AFTER MORNINGSIDE STABBING

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED AND ONE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOLLOWING A STABBING IN MORNINGSIDE FRIDAY NIGHT.

POLICE SAY AN ARGUMENT BETWEEN ROOMMATES LED TO THE STABBING AT 1520 SOUTH ST. AUBIN JUST AFTER 10PM.

21-YEAR-OLD ORACIO ALDERETE-HAMILTON IS CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $2000 BOND.

37-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL ENGELMAN SUSTAINED A SINGLE STAB WOUND TO THE CHEST IN THE INCIDENT.

ENGELMAN’S INJURY WAS NOT CONSIDERED SERIOUS OR LIFE THREATENING.