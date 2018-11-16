POWER OF CHILDREN SHOWCASED AT SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM

An exhibit featuring the stories of children who faced extraordinary circumstances is now on display at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Curator Matt Anderson says “The Power of Children” explores the lives of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges, and Ryan White and their impact in the world:

Ruby Bridges is not as well known, but broke racial barriers as a six year old black girl in 1960 in New Orleans by walking through an angry mob to her classroom each day:

Ryan White, who contracted AIDS as a youngster in the 1980’s, is also featured in the exhibit:

To provide a local perspective on the exhibit, individuals from our community will share how they and others made a difference during their youth.

The panel will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. with Ryan Moore, Carter Smith, and Janet Stevenson.

A video presentation with Ruby Bridges will also be shown.

the exhibit is on display through January 6th.