IOWA JOBLESS RATE LOWEST SINCE MARCH OF 2000

Iowa’s unemployment rate has dropped slightly to 2.4 percent in October.

Cory Kelly of Iowa Workforce Development says that’s the lowest in the state in more than 18 years:

Iowa’s rate was the lowest since March 2000, that’s behind only Hawaii’s 2.3 percent rate.

Kelly says construction and manufacturing jobs increased in the state:

The national unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in October.

There were an estimated 41,200 unemployed Iowa residents in October, and 1,647,100 people held jobs.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story